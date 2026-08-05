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GNOME 50.4 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements
Coming a month after GNOME 50.3, the GNOME 50.4 release improves menu animations in GNOME Shell, which also received fixes for a miscaled magnified cursor on HiDPI displays, a sound glitch when pushing redundant volume changes, and a glitch when switching to a minimized window on another workspace.
GNOME 50.4 also improves the Mutter window and composite manager by fixing blurred rendering with non-pixel-aligned monitors and invalid redraw clips on rotated monitors, while also preventing unsupported fallback monitor modes from being added and filling in mastering display metadata for HDR outputs.