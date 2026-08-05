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Free and Open Source Software
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Malcolm - network traffic analysis suite
Malcolm is a network traffic analysis suite designed for network security monitoring, threat hunting and incident response.
It ingests full packet capture (PCAP) files, Zeek logs and Suricata alerts, then normalizes, enriches and correlates the data for investigation.
Analysts can explore network activity through OpenSearch Dashboards and Arkime. Malcolm supports offline artifact analysis and live traffic capture, and can be deployed as containerized services on a workstation, server or Kubernetes cluster. It places particular emphasis on visibility into industrial control system protocols.
This is free and open source software.
SonicJS - edge-first headless content management system
SonicJS is an edge-first headless content management system designed for building fast, API-driven websites and applications. Written in TypeScript, it uses a schema-as-code approach to generate content APIs and an administrative interface from collection definitions.
The platform is built around Hono and supports deployment to Cloudflare Workers with D1 databases and R2 object storage. It can also be self-hosted using Docker and SQLite, avoiding dependence on Cloudflare’s infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
Semaphore Community Edition - self-hosted continuous integration and delivery platform
Semaphore Community Edition is a self-hosted continuous integration and delivery platform.
It helps development teams automate software builds and tests using YAML-defined workflows, parallel execution and self-hosted agents.
The platform supports GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and other Git servers. It offers a visual workflow editor, build caching, artifacts, test reports, secrets management, repository status checks and notification integrations. It can be installed on an Ubuntu server or deployed to Kubernetes.
Semaphore Community Edition comprises the code outside the repository’s ee directory. Enterprise Edition components are distributed under a separate commercial licence.
This is free and open source software.
Shadow - discrete-event network simulator
Shadow is a discrete-event network simulator designed for realistic, scalable experiments with distributed systems. It directly executes real application code as native Linux processes, allowing software to run within a controlled simulated network without requiring application-level modifications.
The software interposes on system calls and emulates the relevant operating system behaviour while modelling network protocols, routing, latency and packet loss. Experiments are deterministic and reproducible, making Shadow useful for debugging, performance analysis and research involving large numbers of network-connected processes. It has particularly strong support for large-scale Tor network simulations.
This is free and open source software.
StarlingMonkey - SpiderMonkey-based JavaScript runtime
StarlingMonkey is a SpiderMonkey-based JavaScript runtime optimized for use in WebAssembly Components.
Its built-in functionality targets WASI 0.2.0 and provides a Component Model-based event loop.
The runtime implements important web platform APIs, including Fetch, WHATWG Streams and text encoding. Its modular architecture lets developers add custom built-ins and host APIs for specific deployment environments.
StarlingMonkey can evaluate dynamically loaded JavaScript or create specialized WebAssembly Components containing an application and its runtime. The latter approach offers faster startup and is suited to server-side JavaScript workloads.
This is free and open source software.
Arkime - scalable network analysis and full packet capture system
Arkime is a scalable network analysis and full packet capture system. It captures network traffic, stores packets in standard PCAP format, and indexes session metadata using OpenSearch or Elasticsearch.
A web interface provides fast searching, browsing and exporting of captured traffic. Arkime is designed to complement existing intrusion detection and security monitoring systems rather than replace them. It can be distributed across multiple systems to analyse networks carrying tens of gigabits of traffic per second.
This is free and open source software.
10 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Process Managers
Process management software helps users launch, supervise and control long-running applications and background services. It can keep programs running after a terminal closes, restart them following a crash, collect logs, monitor resource usage and provide a central view of their status.
These tools are particularly useful for development environments, self-hosted services and production deployments involving several commands or application components. Many support configuration files, dependency ordering, scheduled tasks, grouped operations and terminal-based dashboards, offering a lighter alternative to containers or full orchestration platforms.
Here’s our verdict, presented in our legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion.
LLRT - lightweight JavaScript runtime
LLRT (Low Latency Runtime) is a lightweight JavaScript runtime designed for fast, resource-efficient serverless applications.
It is particularly focused on short-lived workloads running on AWS Lambda, where startup latency and memory consumption can have a significant impact.
The runtime is written in Rust and uses QuickJS as its JavaScript engine. Unlike Node.js, Deno and Bun, LLRT does not use a just-in-time compiler. This reduces the runtime’s size and avoids JIT compilation overhead, helping small serverless functions start quickly.
LLRT supports ES2023, ECMAScript modules, CommonJS modules, asynchronous programming and selected Node.js and Web Platform APIs. It also includes optimized AWS SDK for JavaScript clients within its standard and full SDK builds.
LLRT is experimental and is not intended to be a drop-in replacement for Node.js. It is best suited to relatively small functions handling tasks such as data transformation, authorization, validation, event processing and AWS service integration.
This is free and open source software.
Cloonix - network virtualisation platform
Cloonix is a network virtualisation platform for creating and managing complex virtual network topologies on Linux.
It can combine KVM virtual machines with crun-based containers, allowing users to construct isolated labs for testing networking software, routing configurations and distributed systems.
The software provides an interactive graphical canvas that displays machines, containers, interfaces and their connections. Virtual networks are built with Open vSwitch inside a dedicated Linux network namespace, keeping the host’s network configuration separate from the simulated environment.
This is free and open source software.
pypdf - read, manipulate, and write PDF files
pypdf is a pure Python library for reading, manipulating, and writing PDF files.
It can split, merge, crop, and transform pages as well as extract text, images, and metadata. The library also supports encryption, annotations, forms, attachments, outlines, and other PDF features.
This is free and open source software.
FASTBuild - high performance build system
FASTBuild is a high performance build system for Linux, macOS and Windows. It focuses on reducing compile times for both full builds and local development.
The software supports distributed compilation and object caching, and can work with a wide range of compilers and target architectures.
This is free and open source software.