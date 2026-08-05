Malcolm is a network traffic analysis suite designed for network security monitoring, threat hunting and incident response.

It ingests full packet capture (PCAP) files, Zeek logs and Suricata alerts, then normalizes, enriches and correlates the data for investigation.

Analysts can explore network activity through OpenSearch Dashboards and Arkime. Malcolm supports offline artifact analysis and live traffic capture, and can be deployed as containerized services on a workstation, server or Kubernetes cluster. It places particular emphasis on visibility into industrial control system protocols.

This is free and open source software.