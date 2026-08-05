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A simple install kept this 10-year-old Asus laptop off the shopping list
Faced with replacing a more than 10-year-old Asus laptop, one Redditor went with a lower-cost option.
After switching the machine to Linux, the laptop remained useful. The story resonated with visitors to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit who would rather stretch the life of a device than replace it.
What happened?
The original poster explained in a post that installing Linux let them keep using the aging Asus rather than replace it.
For many people, a laptop doesn't need to be top of the line to handle basic tasks. That was true of the OP, who said it'd be used for light work or watching movies.
"I was impressed by how much the Linux OS able to optimise my laptop and now it's as smooth as butter," they wrote. "Saved a tons of money from buying a new one. I can say that I am proud of becoming one of the 'anti-consumption' community."
Other Redditors described how they repurpose older electronics into backup devices or computers set aside for specific jobs instead of leaving them in storage or throwing them away.