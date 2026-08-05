news
Programming Leftovers
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Unicorn Media ☛ At 45-Years-Old, C-Kermit Gets Its First New Release in 15 Years
C-Kermit, the long-running communications utility born at Columbia in 1981, is back with its first major new release in 15 years.
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: #058: Reverse Dependencies Made Easy, Fast, Reliable
Welcome to post 58 in the R4 series.
R and the CRAN repositories maintain a very high level of what we might call “quality assurrance” by requiring that newly-added code does not break any existing dependencies. This is frequently called a “reverse-dependency check”. For any given CRAN package one can quickly determine it reverse dependencies.
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Dominic Szablewski ☛ How to Make a Nintendo 64 Game in 2026
Two years ago, I was Porting my JavaScript Game Engine to C for No Reason. I have since found a reason: making a new N64 game!
The result is Xibalba 64 – a Wolfenstein 3D-like FPS. Modretro agreed to publish the game as a physical launch title for their M64 (a modern N64 clone), complete with cartridge, packaging and manual!
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Linuxize ☛ Regular Expressions Explained: How Regex Patterns Work
Regular expressions explained from the ground up: how anchors, character classes, quantifiers, and groups build patterns that work in grep, sed, and awk.
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Enabling the next iteration of the borrow checker on nightly
TL;DR We are enabling the next iteration of the borrow checker (coined Polonius Alpha) on nightly in preparation for stabilization in the next few months.
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