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Enzo Maresca's First With With Manchester City
Four days ago Enzo Maresca had his first game as head coach of the local club (against Inter Milan, now it is against a less challenging K League All-Star, subset of K League) and it looks like today will be his first win. The last friendly will be against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and then the "real test" official begins against Arsenal a Sunday later.
Today I spent a lot of time in shops at Manchester. I heard that the "hospitality" staff of the local club is super-friendly and it is also, as one might expect, super-inclusive.
Manchester City is a very international team and Enzo Maresca looks like a 'body double' of the departing manager.
We eagerly look forward to Maresca's potentially first brass (Community Shield). █
Image source: K League