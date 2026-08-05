news
Escape the Algorithm: 10 RSS Feed Readers You Can Self Host in Your Homelab
I have argued this in the past as well. RSS feeds are the simplest way to get out of the algorithm's web.
Every platform wants to decide what they think you should read. RSS feed is the resistance. You have a list of your own favorite websites that you trust (like It's FOSS), you add these sources in the feed reader and you get to see all the newly published articles from the sources you want.
There are several feed readers for Linux desktop. Even email clients allow you to read from RSS feeds.
But they are confined with a single machine. Since self-hosting is increasingly (and rightly) being popular these days, you can try self-hosting feed readers in your homelab. This should allow you to access your feeds on all the compatible devices on the home network.
And if you want to go the self hosting way, I have a bunch of suggestions for you to explore.