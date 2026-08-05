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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu is still the distro everyone recommends first, and it all boils down to 4 reasons —

However, these are not enough reasons to undo Ubuntu's real wins. What I've found genuinely interesting is the number of people I've encountered who've left Ubuntu for other distros like Fedora, Arch, or Debian as their daily driver but still point Linux newbies towards Ubuntu. Even though none of them stayed on Ubuntu, they still remember what it was like to start in the Linux ecosystem.

I understand why it isn't where someone stays after many years on Linux, but it's the best place to start.