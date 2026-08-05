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Tails 7.10.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Critical Vulnerabilities
Coming two weeks after Tails 7.10, the Tails 7.10.1 release is an emergency point release to fix critical vulnerabilities, including a Linux kernel flaw that could allow Tor Browser in Tails to gain administrator privileges. The kernel has been updated to Linux 6.12.100 LTS, and the Tails devs ensure users that this attack is very unlikely.
Tails 7.10.1 also fixes a set of vulnerabilities in the expat XML library that could allow different applications in Tails to gain administrator privileges. The expat XML library has been updated to version 2.8.2. Once again, the Tails devs ensure users that this attack is very unlikely, but it can be performed by a strong attacker.