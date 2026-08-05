news
Games: Lighthouse, Theropods, and More
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Settlement building co-op action-adventure Necesse 'Rust - Romance' update is a big one | GamingOnLinux
Out now is the Rust & Romance free update for Necesse, a game that is necessary to play if you love co-op games that mix completely different genres. It really is an interesting mixture and it has full Linux support too.
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Lighthouse, the Harbour Masters PC port of Banjo Kazooie is out now | GamingOnLinux
While we already had one PC port of Banjo Kazooie with Banjo: Recompiled, we now have another from the Harbour Masters crew. Named Lighthouse, it brings with it a fair amount of enhancements for playing the classic on PC platforms including Linux, macOS and Windows.
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Gears of War: E-Day gets a multiplayer deep dive and open Beta details | GamingOnLinux
Gears of War: E-Day arrives October 6th and we've been recently given more information on how multiplayer works, along with open Beta details.
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Wordless prehistoric sci-fi adventure Theropods launches August 20 | GamingOnLinux
Theropods is a gorgeous looking pixel-art wordless prehistoric sci-fi adventure, and you'll be able to go explore when it arrives on August 20th.
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Monster Hunter Wilds sees a permanent price drop | GamingOnLinux
Monster Hunter Wilds from Capcom has seen a permanent price reduction, so it might be a good time to grab it now if you've been waiting. Why? Capcom said they wanted to streamline the packages they offered for it.
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Denuvo DRM has been removed from Atomic Heart | GamingOnLinux
Add this to your list of games to grab if you skip over Denuvo DRM protected titles, as Atomic Heart has finally been set free from it.