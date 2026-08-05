The Empire Strikes Back

Coming a month after GNOME 50.3, the GNOME 50.4 release improves menu animations in GNOME Shell, which also received fixes for a miscaled magnified cursor on HiDPI displays, a sound glitch when pushing redundant volume changes, and a glitch when switching to a minimized window on another workspace.

Highlights of Mesa 26.2 include a new tool called Gamma for inspecting acceleration structures and ray-tracing dispatches, currently supported only on the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) driver, VK_EXT_mesh_shader support in the NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and Vulkan 1.4 support for the KosmicKrisp Vulkan driver for Apple Silicon hardware.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.5, the GStreamer 1.28.6 release is here to add H.266 muxing support to the Rust (f)mp4 muxers, improve handling of input buffers without timestamps in Rust (f)mp4 muxers, and support for the nvv4l2h265enc encoder to the webrtcsink element.

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.10, the Tails 7.10.1 release is an emergency point release to fix critical vulnerabilities, including a Linux kernel flaw that could allow Tor Browser in Tails to gain administrator privileges. The kernel has been updated to Linux 6.12.100 LTS, and the Tails devs ensure users that this attack is very unlikely.

Coming only a week after Firefox 153.0.1, the Firefox 153.0.3 update is here with more fixes for annoying bugs, including an issue causing audio and video to fail to play or hang when seeking on websites that load media from a Blob URL, and frequent DevTools Inspector crashes on web pages where an extension content script adds event listeners.

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for updating device firmware on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.