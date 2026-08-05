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Windows 11 vs Linux RAM usage in web browsing and gaming reveals big difference
Quoting: Windows 11 vs Linux RAM usage in web browsing and gaming reveals big difference - Notebookcheck News —
Partly due to the ongoing DRAM crisis and partly due to Microsoft’s continuing "enshittification" of Windows, many users are jumping to Linux-based operating systems. This migration has also been driven by the fact that gaming on Linux has come a long way. Gamers are also attracted to Linux due to the platform’s tight resource usage.
Linus Tech Tips has conducted a simple side-by-side comparison of Linux Mint and Windows 11 to see how much of a difference there exists in RAM usage between the two operating systems. Unsurprisingly, Linux uses much less RAM.
Starting with the idle RAM usage, LTT shows that Windows 11 consumes up to 9.3 GB while doing nothing. Linux, on the other hand, uses just 4.7 GB. Opening the lttstore website on FireFox pushed Windows 11 and Linux RAM usage to 10.7 GB and 5.9 GB, respectively. So, Windows 11 consumed an additional 1.4 GB RAM and Linux used 1.2 GB of RAM over idle usage.