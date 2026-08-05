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Town Trotting
A couple of weeks from now we plan to stay nearby or have a stay-(va)cation. We'll spend 2 or 3 days trotting around Greater Manchester, which is a huge city and extensive borough. The "Greater" in the name implies it's more than just the "core part" - same as London with "core parts" like City of London and some suburbs people keep regarding as "London area" (because many London workers commute back and forth; living in London is far too expensive for their occupations).
Politically, things have been settling down here lately. The Independent candidate, "FARMER Marcus Jonathan", seems to have secured 436 votes - an all-time high for him. I gave him my "second choice" vote; he seems like a decent bloke. The winner, Bev (Labour), secured 49,326 votes in the "[f]irst stage of voting" and thus became Mayor.
After our long trot around the area Rianne will modestly celebrate her birthday. We don't plan to travel abroad this year. We'll focus on the sites. █
Image source: Rianne, Birthday Again