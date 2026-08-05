SwiftUI's result-builder syntax is usually associated with views. When I used the same language feature to compose action sheets, I had to declare a custom @resultBuilder and implement every form of control flow the API needed.

The Xcode 27 SDK changes that. @ContentBuilder can assemble values that don't conform to View. We'll use it to build a type-safe deep-link router, then preserve the same syntax for earlier deployment targets.

The key idea is simple: instead of teaching a new builder how to combine routes, we'll teach SwiftUI's containers how to route.