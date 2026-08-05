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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026



Quoting: I failed to install the "most difficult" Linux distro but here's why I'm sticking with it —

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I love using Linux and experimenting with different Linux distributions, but I usually do so on a virtual machine, so I don't royally screw something up. It's a fun hobby, but the last thing I need is to crash and delete my entire system (again). Beyond that, there's just something fun and satisfying about trying out a new OS, customizing it, and using it. With so many different Linux distros out there, there are bound to be a few that require more technical knowledge and expertise than others.

Some of my Linux-enthusiast friends recommend both Gentoo and Linux from Scratch to me. I don’t think I’m quite ready to attempt Linux from Scratch yet (I’m getting there), but Gentoo seemed interesting. Considered by some to be the “most difficult” version of Linux, Gentoo seems both intriguing and challenging to work with. So I gave it a shot.