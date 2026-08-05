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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026



Quoting: The Future of GNOME Boxes – Felipe Borges —

I have spent the last two years rebuilding GNOME Boxes from the ground up, driven by three main factors. I spoke extensively about this effort in my recent Linux App Summit, GUADEC 2025 and 2026 talks, but today I am excited to share the result for general testing.

First, shifting to a Flatpak-first (and only) model. As a solo developer, maintaining code paths for countless distributions isn’t sustainable. Since Boxes acts as a frontend for libvirt/qemu, its functionality relies heavily on the backend configuration. Flatpak lets me bundle the entire virtualization stack, giving me the control I need to fine-tune it for our specific use cases.

Second, migrating Boxes to GTK4 and Libadwaita. Beyond the obvious benefits (a modern UI, better responsiveness, and tighter desktop integration) this makes the codebase significantly easier to maintain. This transition required moving away from the GTK3-based SPICE display widget, which was too tightly coupled to older input and drawing methods. We’ve replaced it with Libmks, which has proven to be a solid alternative.