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GStreamer 1.28.6 Adds H.266 Muxing Support to the Rust MP4 Muxers
Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.5, the GStreamer 1.28.6 release is here to add H.266 muxing support to the Rust (f)mp4 muxers, improve handling of input buffers without timestamps in Rust (f)mp4 muxers, and support for the nvv4l2h265enc encoder to the webrtcsink element.
GStreamer 1.28.6 also improves coded buffer size handling for VA encoders, improves handling of input buffers without timestamps in the hlssink3 element, improves element outputs text and handling of French punctuation in the textaccumulate element, and improves SMPTE ST2038 ancillary metadata and the closed caption combiner.