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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026



Quoting: This free Linux tool makes it easy to check your PC battery and disk usage - here's how | ZDNET —

Mission Center is a system monitoring app for Linux that very quickly became my go-to. It offers real-time CPU, memory, disk, and network usage monitoring; information on real-time app and process resource usage; the ability to stop or force stop running applications; configurable update speeds; process state merging; and can remember sorting (filtering).

Recently, the developers behind Mission Center have released an upgrade that adds some pretty key bits of system information that might well have you switching from whatever system monitor you're using.