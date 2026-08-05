This free Linux tool makes it easy to check your PC battery and disk usage - here's how

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Internet Society

Community Snapshot—July

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Tor Project blog

Arti 2.5.1 released

This release consists mostly of internal improvements and bug fixes, as well as our ongoing development towards using Arti as a relay and as a directory authority. For onion service hosts, onion services can now be configured to connect to unix socket addresses. Arti also now has experimental support for congestion control and Counter Galois Onion cryptography on onion service circuits, which we hope to make stable soon.

Snowflake Volunteer, an Android app to help people bypass censorship

That's why it's important to have a large and healthy pool of volunteers always available. To achieve that, Snowflake has to be easy to use and deploy, ideally on the devices and with the services they already use.

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-AI2N Goes on Sale with Yocto and Armbian Images

Banana Pi has announced public availability of its BPI-AI2N embedded vision platform, following the hardware introduction covered last year. The platform combines a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU with a separate carrier board designed for smart cameras, industrial vision, robotics, and other edge AI applications.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 Improves the Smart Window and Fixes More Bugs

Coming only a week after Firefox 153.0.1, the Firefox 153.0.3 update is here with more fixes for annoying bugs, including an issue causing audio and video to fail to play or hang when seeking on websites that load media from a Blob URL, and frequent DevTools Inspector crashes on web pages where an extension content script adds event listeners.

NVIDIA Joins Dell and HP in Supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for updating device firmware on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

KDE Plasma 6.7.4 Is Out to Improve Spectacle, Discover, and Emoji Selector

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.

FFmpeg 9.0 “Lei” Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released

Dubbed “Lei” and coming about four months after FFmpeg 8.1, the FFmpeg 9.0 release is here to extend AMF Color Converter (vf_vpp_amf) HDR capabilities, add LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, add a v360_vulkan filter, add an AMF Frame Rate Converter (vf_frc_amf) filter, along with AMF hardware memory mapping support.

Rhythmbox 3.5 Media Player Improves Lyrics Search and Podcast Support

Rhythmbox 3.5 comes almost ten years after Rhythmbox 3.4, and almost ten months after Rhythmbox 3.4.9, which was the last update in the 3.4 series. This major update introduces support for finding lyrics using in sidecar .lrc files, embedded in Ogg Vorbis files, and the lrclib.net website.

NVIDIA 610.57.04 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Many Games

NVIDIA 610.57.04 is here to fix bugs that should improve the performance of games like 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Assetto Corsa EVO, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, X-Plane, Monster Hunter Wilds, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, and Elden Ring Nightrein.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 2nd, 2026

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news

This free Linux tool makes it easy to check your PC battery and disk usage - here's how

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026

Quoting: This free Linux tool makes it easy to check your PC battery and disk usage - here's how | ZDNET —

Mission Center is a system monitoring app for Linux that very quickly became my go-to. It offers real-time CPU, memory, disk, and network usage monitoring; information on real-time app and process resource usage; the ability to stop or force stop running applications; configurable update speeds; process state merging; and can remember sorting (filtering).

Recently, the developers behind Mission Center have released an upgrade that adds some pretty key bits of system information that might well have you switching from whatever system monitor you're using.

Read On!

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

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