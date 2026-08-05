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The only 5 Linux distros I recommend for laptops—after 10 years of using Linux
Quoting: The only 5 Linux distros I recommend for laptops—after 10 years of using Linux —
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There are hundreds of Linux distros out there, and most of them are genuinely good—as long as they're used by the people they're designed for. The whole point of a Linux distro is to package the Linux kernel with a particular desktop environment, package manager, and system defaults fine-tuned for a specific type of user or workflow.
For instance, some distros are designed for Linux newcomers, while others are built for advanced users, gamers, or developers. Likewise, some distros simply offer a better experience on a laptop than others. And here are my five favorite Linux distros that are perfect for laptop use.