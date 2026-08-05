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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2026



Quoting: Developing with Fedora, first flock, and not the last! - Fedora Magazine —

I want to start by appreciating the Flock organizers and volunteers. Putting together an event like this takes a lot of quiet, unglamorous work, and it showed in how smoothly everything ran. Thanks for that!

I’d also like to thank the event sponsors. Their support makes it possible for contributors from all over the world to come together, learn from one another, and strengthen the Fedora community.

I also want to appreciate my mentor, Jona, for pushing and supporting me until I finally made it. And a big thank you to Fedora for the sponsorship that got me there.

This year I also got to be part of the Mentor Summit organizing team myself and helped put together the very sessions I used to just attend as a newcomer. Full circle moment here 🙂

It has always felt rewarding to contribute to something I love, and Fedora has always been one of my favorite communities. Along the way, I’ve made great friends and met many wonderful people.