Free and Open Source Software

GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.

Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved upload performance of HTTP/3.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

LinuxGizmos.com

PicoCore MX93 CoM Features microNPU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and CAN-FD

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

Hardkernel Introduces Low-Cost Amlogic S905X5M SBC with 4K@60Hz HDMI Output

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

NanoKVM Pro Delivers 4K IP-KVM Capabilities with Dual-System Support and Enhanced Remote Management

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2025

Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 139 open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on May 27th, 2025.

 
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle

 
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 distribution is now available for download based on and as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6. Here’s what’s new!


  
 


 
Google building audio-only mode for driving ahead of video apps on Android Auto

 
Rhino Linux's first UBXI port is here

 
Today, the GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

 
Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.

 
NanoPi M5 – A Rockchip RK3576 SBC with HDMI, dual GbE, M.2 NVMe and SDIO WiFi sockets, UFS 2.0 storage support

  
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software solutions

 
I've been regularly using Linux in various forms for around six years now

 
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system developed with desktop users in mind

 
The CRUX project develops a lightweight Linux distribution for experienced users

 
I started writing this blog post in March, completely oblivious of Mozilla’s plans of getting rid of Pocket

 
This week we look at the usability improvements landing in NeoChat, and KClock

 
The 241st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 25th, 2025.

 
Latest Android beta update has me looking at my Pixel 6 Pro in a new light

 
Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution

 
Are you an avid distro hopper like me

 
Over 10 years since its introduction, systemd can still get some Linux users riled up

 
Although the standard Linux utilities have served us well over the years

 
Google app rolls out ‘Activity’ tab with Search history, more on Android

 
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.

 
That's not to say I haven't dabbled in Linux every now and then

 
Ubuntu Budgie is a beautiful, user-friendly, modern-looking desktop environment with plenty of customization options and exceptional performance even with resource-intensive tasks

 
RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance

 
As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community

 
postgres picks

 
some IBM leftovers

 
I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future

 
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals

 
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2

 
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems

 
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination

 
With PureOS, users are not forced to click “I Agree” to give up their privacy, security

 
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks

 
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI

 
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora

 
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control

 
