news
GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.
On top of that, the new GNU Linux-libre kernel removes the Spider 1Gb Ethernet driver, cleans up various new/updated blob names in drivers that already needed cleaning up, and cleans up links to SOF (Tivoized) binaries.