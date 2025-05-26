news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2025



Quoting: Hands-On with Rhino Linux's New UBXI KDE 6 Desktop —

Rhino Linux is a really cool Ubuntu-based rolling-release distribution that offers a neat user experience thanks to tools like the Rhino PKG package manager and the Unicorn desktop environment.

A few months ago, the developers were seeking support to continue the project, and luckily, they appear to have received it, as Rhino Linux is now back on track with new releases.

Moving to the topic at hand, Rhino Linux has launched its first community-led UBXI port, expanding beyond Xfce. Stick around until the end for my quick hands-on of it.