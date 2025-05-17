news
Open Document Format (ODF) and More Explained by Document Foundation
-
Document Foundation ☛ What is the Open Document Format (ODF)?
An introduction to the Open Document Format
The documents we create today, whether reports, spreadsheets or presentations, are essential for communicating, sharing and storing knowledge. However, the format in which these documents are saved often goes unnoticed. This is where the Open Document Format (ODF) comes in.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Month of LibreOffice, May 2025 – Half-way point!
So we’re half-way through the Month of LibreOffice, May 2025. And already, 216 contributors have won cool LibreOffice sticker packs!