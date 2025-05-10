news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-05-04 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #323
Kernel Space
ZDNet ☛ Linux drops support for 486 and early Pentium processors - 20 years after Microsoft
RIP, 486 processor. You've had a long run since Intel released you back in 1989. While Microsoft stopped supporting you with the release of Windows XP in 2001, Linux kept you alive and well for another 20+ years. But all good things must come to an end, and with the forthcoming release of the Linux 6.15 kernel, the 486 and the first Pentium processors will be sunsetted.
Why? Linus Torvalds wrote recently on the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML), "I really get the feeling that it's time to leave i486 support behind. There's zero real reason for anybody to waste one second of development effort on this kind of issue."
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ From questions to clarity: empowering telco operations teams with better observability
Modern service provider environments are complex, with distributed deployments handling massive traffic loads across varying latency conditions. While service providers invest heavily in distributed infrastructure, and proprietary solutions that isolate data many overlook a critical component: unified observability. The challenge isn't just about monitoring any more. It's about extracting trustworthy and usable intelligence from a nonstop deluge of operational data to understand the overall health of the network and services so that issues can be identified and corrected in a timely manner.
Red Hat Official ☛ Edge in telecommunications: 8 articles to read now
This article by Amy Fredj discusses the importance of resilience and availability for telco companies as they transition to cloud-based infrastructure. It explains the benefits for telcos, including flexibility, scalability and cost-efficiency. Just as importantly, the article explains why this transition is happening and what problems telco companies are attempting to resolve with new and open source technology like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
Open Hardware/Modding
Liliputing ☛ DC-ROMA launches a $349 RISC-V mainboard with an 8-core CPU and 50 TOPS of AI performance and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support
Deep Computing’s new DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC is a single-board computer with an ESWIN 7702X octa-core processor featuring SiFive P5550 RISC-V RV64GC CPU cores with support for frequencies up to 2GHz, a GPU with support for hardware-accelerated 3D graphics, and an NPU that delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI performance. According to Deep Computing, the system supports up to 50 TOPS when you leverage the CPU, NPU, and GPU together.
First announced earlier this year, the DC-ROMA RISC-V AI PC is now available for purchase for $349. That price gets you a computer with 32GB of RAM and a Cooler Master case. But you can also pop the mainboard out of the case and fit it into a Framework Laptop 13 if you’d rather use this as the brains of a laptop.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ LockBit Ransomware Admin Panel Hacked, Leaks Reveal Inside Details
Searchlight Cyber has identified 208 conversations between LockBit affiliates and victims. The messages, which range between December 2024 and April 2025, could be “valuable for learning more about how LockBit’s affiliates negotiate with their victims”.
Indeed, Rapid7’s Beek pointed out that the leaked chats show how aggressive LockBit affiliates were during ransom negotiations.
Cyble Inc ☛ PowerSchool Data Breach Leads To TDSB Extortion Threat
In late December 2024, between the 22nd and 28th, PowerSchool—an education technology company whose software is used by more than 6,500 school districts and institutions across North America—was compromised in a ransomware attack. The breach affected numerous schools, including Ontario’s largest school board, the TDSB.
PowerSchool notified its clients, including TDSB, of the incident on January 7, 2025. At the time, the company took swift action, including paying a ransom to the threat actor. In return, the hacker provided a video purportedly showing the deletion of the stolen data, leading PowerSchool to believe the threat had been neutralized.
Tripwire ☛ LockBit Ransomware Gang Breached, Secrets Exposed
The infamous ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation, which has been behind some of the highest-profile ransomware attacks in history, has itself been breached and had its secrets spilt for anybody to see.
