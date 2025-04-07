news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework Laptop 12 pre-orders open next week
On Framework Desktop, we’re in the DVT2 phase, which is the last development phase before we start production. This is the period in which we complete full validation, finalize firmware and software development, and go through certifications. We’re also making some design refinements throughout the product to improve performance, look and feel, and ease of repair. This includes improving overcurrent protection on internal headers, reducing fan and coil noise in the power supply, and adding visual indicators for the chassis fasteners used for Mainboard swaps. With this development build, we have a larger number of development units in this cycle that we’re sending out to Linux partners and open source AI developers to ensure that the software stack is robust and mature before we start shipping customer units.
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ Game: Name that naked typewriter
Just for fun for the regulars and the collectors, let’s see who can come closest to a make, model and year for this lovely machine I recently acquired for restoration. Please, no more than two guesses per player.
-
Olimex ☛ RT1010Py the Micropython board running at 500Mhz now got tinyuf2 bootloader, so you can drag and drop your Micropython firmware same way as you do on Raspberry PICO
RT1010Py is based on NXP MIMXRT1011DAE5A running at 500Mhz i.e. x4 times faster than Raspberry PI PICO.
-
Hackaday ☛ Booting A Desktop PDP-11
It might seem funny to think of a desktop workstation that was essentially a PDP-11 minicomputer, but in the rush to corner the personal computer market, many vendors did the same thing: shrinking their legacy CPUs. DEC had a spotty history with small computers. [Ken Olsen] didn’t think anyone would ever want a personal computer, and the salespeople feared that cheap computers would eat into traditional sales. The Professional 350 was born out of DEC’s efforts to catch up, as [OldVCR] explains. He grabbed this one from a storage unit about to be emptied for scrap.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications
The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC
The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.