Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

On Framework Desktop, we’re in the DVT2 phase, which is the last development phase before we start production. This is the period in which we complete full validation, finalize firmware and software development, and go through certifications. We’re also making some design refinements throughout the product to improve performance, look and feel, and ease of repair. This includes improving overcurrent protection on internal headers, reducing fan and coil noise in the power supply, and adding visual indicators for the chassis fasteners used for Mainboard swaps. With this development build, we have a larger number of development units in this cycle that we’re sending out to Linux partners and open source AI developers to ensure that the software stack is robust and mature before we start shipping customer units.