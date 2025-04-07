Free Software, Education, and Programming

For those unfamiliar with Prof. Anderson's work, he is of course the author of "Security Engineering: A Guide to Building Dependable Distributed Systems", a seminal textbook that provides comprehensive insights into designing secure systems. This work has become a cornerstone in the education of security professionals worldwide. I knew Ross as one of his many proofreaders of the third edition.

Security Engineering was one of the core textbooks for our students on their MSc in Cybersecurity Engineering. It is so readable that some students feasted on all of the more than 1000 pages, which took quite some time. It is truly a bible of cybersecurity as it contains everything in one place and how it all connects.