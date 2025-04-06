Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and The Linux Link Tech Show

First up in the news: New GIMP, Debian comes to a RISC-V tablet, Surveillance Giant Google explains why the are putting Terminal on Android, Asahi GNU/Linux loses another top dev, Plex goes for the gold – yours, meet EU OS, Kernel 6.14 is released, Gnome 48 released, new GRUB updates, AerynOS is released with GNOME 48

In security and privacy: “MyTerms” wants to let the user dictate privacy

Then in our Wanderings: Moss plays Musical Tablets, Joe Moxes the Prox, Dale has a burpday, Majid is on holiday and Bill is off truckin’ somewhere...

In our Innards section: Dale takes us through Mobile Networks

In Bodhi Corner, Moss covers new translations and work on the next version.