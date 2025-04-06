news
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and The Linux Link Tech Show
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 458 – The Mobile Generation
First up in the news: New GIMP, Debian comes to a RISC-V tablet, Surveillance Giant Google explains why the are putting Terminal on Android, Asahi GNU/Linux loses another top dev, Plex goes for the gold – yours, meet EU OS, Kernel 6.14 is released, Gnome 48 released, new GRUB updates, AerynOS is released with GNOME 48
In security and privacy: “MyTerms” wants to let the user dictate privacy
Then in our Wanderings: Moss plays Musical Tablets, Joe Moxes the Prox, Dale has a burpday, Majid is on holiday and Bill is off truckin’ somewhere...
In our Innards section: Dale takes us through Mobile Networks
In Bodhi Corner, Moss covers new translations and work on the next version.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 109: Fedora Smooth, Bazzite Slick, Windows… Still Windows
In this episode of Linux Out Loud, we explore the latest in GNU/Linux hardware experiments, distro discoveries, and creative workflows. Wendy walks through her setup with Fedora 41 and DaVinci Resolve, Matt dives into backdoored Windows frustrations, and Nate teases his excitement about trying out Bazzite, even before getting hands-on with the OneXPlayer.
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1093
Joel and his protein.