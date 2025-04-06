Tux Machines

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

9to5Linux

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and The Linux Link Tech Show

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2025

The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
 
Red Hat, Hardware, Free Software and More
Programming Leftovers and Security
Operating Systems: FreeDOS and ReactOS
today's howtos
Microsoft Says Throw Away Your Windows 10 Computers
We say, put Linux on them, or give them to someone else who will
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android 16 has a new trick to speed up app installation
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0
Nvidia Drivers on Linux: What You Need to Know
While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid
Why Linux Rules the World of Science
Take a look at any science lab, and you might notice that the desktops and laptops scattered around the room are running Linux
8 Pins For Linux
We’ve seen a Linux-based operating system made to run on some widely varying pieces of hardware over the years
Beacon W5+ SoM – A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables
There’s limited information about software, although the company mentions “board support package (BSP) options with versions of Linux, Android
Free and Open Source Software
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More
today's howtos
5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone
Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE
Linux 6.14 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?
Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)
Programming Leftovers
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern
today's howtos
Windows TCO Leftovers
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
Free and Open Source Software
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Android Leftovers
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
Security Leftovers
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Free and Open Source Software
Fun and productivity in Linux
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
Android Leftovers
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
Best Free and Open Source Software
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Many Layoffs in Automattic
Automattic cuts 16%
