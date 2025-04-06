Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

9to5Linux

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2025,
updated Apr 06, 2025

Young girl scales a mock rock mountain

Updated This Past Day

  1. Open Source Initiative (OSI) Privacy Fiasco in Detail: What Was Reported to the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA)
    We hope to finish this whole lot within a week, then move on to election, lobbying etc.
  2. Techrights Will Spend the Next Few Years Writing a Lot About Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs)
    It's a growing problem
  3. The State of EPO Staff's Health in Rijswijk or The Hague
    We're going to cover the EPO some more later in the month
  4. NVIDIA Corp Lost 36% of Its "Value" Since Cheeto Inauguration, But "Gen Hey Hi" (GenAI) is Totally Not a Bubble
    Selling loads of unneeded hardware based on hysterical hype; like selling shovels during a Gold Rush

    New

  5. Links 05/04/2025: Tariffs Backfiring, YouTuber Arrested, X/Twitter Set to be Fined
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 05/04/2025: Offline is For Everyone, Copyright Colonialism, and More
    Links for the day
  7. Links 05/04/2025: TikTok Unsold (Still), Royal Society is Dead
    Links for the day
  8. GNU/Linux Growing in East Asia, Windows by Default No More?
    GNU/Linux is now on the shelf
  9. Slopwatch: Anti-Linux 'Articles' From Linux-Hostile LLMs
    It is almost always negative things and nobody can be held responsible for it except the charlatans prompting the LLMs
  10. Links 05/04/2025: Fentanylware (TikTok) "Sale Looks Highly Imminent" (US), Stock Market Drowning in Panic
    Links for the day
  11. Gemini Links 05/04/2025: Moving Plants, No to Smartwatches, RAID Hygiene
    Links for the day
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 04, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, April 04, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-03-30 to 2025-04-05
    3495 /about.shtml
    1216 /n/2025/04/04/LLM_Slop_as_Attack_Vector_on_the_Reputation_of_Linux.shtml
    964 /index.shtml
    888 /irc.shtml
    720 /n/2025/03/28/Banned_evidence_Ars_Technica_forums_censored_email_predicting_D.shtml
    717 /n/2025/04/03/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Reported_to_the_Solicitors_Regulation_Authorit.shtml
    659 /n/2025/04/04/Why_Microsoft_s_Shares_Sank_Almost_20_in_Recent_Months_the_Bubb.shtml
    646 /n/2025/04/01/3_Months_in_2025_4_Waves_of_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Now_Offic.shtml
    622 /browse/latest.shtml
    618 /n/2025/04/02/Ubuntu_Slop_and_FUD_Manufactured_With_LLMs_and_Funded_by_Onesel.shtml
    617 /n/2025/04/01/Stefano_Maffulli_and_His_Microsoft_Funded_OSI_Staff_Are_Killing.shtml
    607 /n/2025/04/04/A_Note_on_SimilarWeb.shtml
    589 /n/2025/04/04/Yandex_About_to_Be_Three_Times_Bigger_Than_Microsoft_Bing_in_As.shtml
    578 /n/2025/04/04/Traf_O_Data_the_Company_of_Jeffrey_Epstein_s_BFF_Bill_Gates_Fou.shtml
    575 /n/2025/04/04/GNU_Linux_Rises_to_Almost_5_in_Algeria_While_Windows_Sinks_to_A.shtml
    565 /n/2025/04/02/Amid_Secret_Shut_downs_and_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_4_Waves_of.shtml
    525 /n/2025/04/01/Newer_Press_Reports_Confirm_That_Microsoft_Shuts_Down_Hey_Hi_AI.shtml
    513 /n/2025/04/03/statCounter_Says_GNU_Linux_Usage_is_Up_Again_Internationally.shtml
    508 /n/2025/04/02/Links_02_04_2025_Microsoft_Developers_Are_Threatening_to_Go_on_.shtml
    496 /n/2025/04/04/Links_04_04_2025_LLM_Slop_Bubble_Bursting_and_Korea_Music_Copyr.shtml
    494 /n/2025/04/01/Techrights_Headlines_as_Semaphore.shtml
    488 /n/2025/04/02/The_U_S_Patent_and_Trademark_Office_Hijacked_Again_by_Patent_Li.shtml
    475 /n/2025/03/30/The_LLM_Bubble_is_About_to_Implode_Gimmicks_and_Financial_Shell.shtml
    462 /n/2025/03/10/The_Fall_of_the_Open_Source_Initiative_OSI_The_OSI_Election_is_.shtml
    460 /n/2025/03/30/Links_30_03_2025_Quantum_Randomness_and_F_1_Visa_Revoked_in_US.shtml
    452 /browse/index.shtml
    451 /n/2025/03/22/Links_22_03_2025_Social_Security_Attacks_and_More_Attacks_on_th.shtml
    449 /n/2025/03/22/Links_22_03_2025_Johor_Flooded_Ador_Traps_Young_Musicians_With_.shtml
    441 /n/2025/03/21/Links_21_03_2025_IBM_cuts_Thousands_and_Outlook_Outage_Again_Mi.shtml
    440 /n/2025/04/03/Taiwan_s_Media_Covers_Closure_of_Microsoft_s_AI_Lab_It_s_Time_t.shtml
    438 /n/2025/03/18/Links_18_03_2025_Meritless_Defamation_Suit_Thrown_Out_InterDigi.shtml
    432 /n/2025/03/30/Links_30_03_2025_Judge_Blocks_Dismantling_Of_VOA_Turkey_Arreste.shtml
    431 /n/2025/03/31/Gemini_Links_31_03_2025_Falling_Out_of_Love_With_Tech_Sunsettin.shtml
    423 /n/2025/04/03/IBM_Gets_Rid_of_Kelly_Chambliss_as_Mass_Layoffs_Reported_in_IBM.shtml
    421 /n/2025/03/30/Gemini_Links_30_03_2025_London_Soundtrack_Festival_Superbloom_g.shtml
    415 /n/2025/03/28/IBM_s_BS_Bait_Switch_Regarding_Ways_to_Stay_Onboard.shtml
    411 /n/2025/03/23/Links_22_03_2025_Science_and_Antoine_Beaupre_on_Losing_the_War_.shtml
    405 /n/2025/03/24/Links_24_03_2025_US_Detaining_Innocent_People_F_35_Contracts_Su.shtml
    401 /n/2025/04/01/Links_01_04_2025_Apple_Fined_162M_for_Privacy_Abuses_Disinforma.shtml
    388 /n/2025/04/01/Why_We_re_Reporting_Brett_Wilson_LLP_for_Apparently_Misusing_Th.shtml
    384 /n/2025/03/31/Links_31_03_2025_Press_and_Democracy_Under_Further_Attacks_in_t.shtml
    383 /n/2025/04/01/Links_01_04_2025_Mass_Layoffs_at_Eidos_and_Microsoft_Pulls_Back.shtml
    383 /n/2025/03/31/Open_Source_Initiative_OSI_Privacy_Fiasco_in_Detail_The_OSI_Doe.shtml
    373 /n/2025/03/26/Links_26_03_2025_Healthcare_Cuts_and_Turkey_s_Own_2025_Project_.shtml
    361 /n/2025/04/03/Confirmed_in_the_Mainstream_Media_A_Lot_of_Microsoft_Workloads_.shtml
    360 /n/2025/04/01/50_Years_of_Sabotage_and_a_Gut_Punch_to_Computer_Science_and_Sc.shtml
    352 /n/2025/04/02/Gemini_Protocol_Has_Growing_Appeal_the_Web_Got_Too_Bloated_and_.shtml
    350 /n/2025/03/30/Phasing_Out_Vista_10_in_Nations_Where_90_of_Windows_Users_Still.shtml
    343 /n/2025/03/30/The_Cost_of_Pursuing_the_Much_Needed_Reform_Shield_Against_Stra.shtml
    343 /n/2025/04/02/LLM_Slop_Helps_Obscure_and_Distort_News_About_Layoffs_IBM_GAFAM.shtml
    338 /n/2025/03/30/Links_30_03_2025_Contagious_Ideas_Signal_Leak_and_Squashing_Lou.shtml
    336 /n/2025/03/31/LLM_Slop_Piggybacking_News_About_GNU_Linux_and_Distorting_It.shtml
    333 /n/2025/04/03/Indonesia_All_Time_Highs_for_GNU_Linux.shtml
    333 /n/2025/04/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    331 /n/2025/04/03/Microsoft_s_Trouble_in_Africa_and_Asia.shtml
    330 /n/2025/03/31/Links_31_03_2025_China_Tensions_Bombs_Falling_in_Myanmar_After_.shtml
    329 /n/2025/04/04/Links_04_04_2025_Fury_in_South_Korea_Flight_MH370_Remains_Myste.shtml
    328 /n/2025/03/31/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
 
GNU/Linux Leftovers
3 stories about GNU/Linux
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More
Some Perl news
today's howtos
only half a dozen slightly dated ones
5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone
Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
The past week, via Invidious
today's leftovers
mostly FOSS stuff
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware leftovers
Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE
FSFE news
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How
Linux 6.14 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mixture of stories about GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware and gadgets
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
gaming picks for today
How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?
Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)
Programming Leftovers
development news
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern
Some server side news
today's howtos
many howtos
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO examples
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
8 new stories
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
today's leftovers
3 more stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Open Hardware and more
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
including lawsuit
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
Red Hat links
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
gadgets and devices for now
Security Leftovers
Security-related stuff
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
last batch for Friday/week
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Fun and productivity in Linux
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
Android Leftovers
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
Best Free and Open Source Software
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
mostly from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Many Layoffs in Automattic
Automattic cuts 16%
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles