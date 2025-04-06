news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2025



Quoting: Nvidia Drivers on Linux: What You Need to Know —

While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid. On Linux, this is slightly more complicated than it is on Windows, but is it enough to be a problem?

To be frank, Nvidia has had a bad reputation on Linux for quite some time. Unlike AMD graphics, which are supported by the open-source Mesa drivers on Linux, Nvidia requires proprietary drivers. This is changing slightly with the release of new “open source” Nvidia drivers, but even these aren’t fully open source in the same way.

The proprietary nature of Nvidia drivers mainly matters to those concerned about running a fully free software system, but there are practical matters as well. If you can’t inspect the code, you can’t tell precisely how it’s interacting with the rest of the system, which could potentially lead to instability.