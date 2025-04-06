news
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How
Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).
While Linux 6.14 will be the default kernel shipping with the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, due on April 17th, 2025, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can now install it if they need any of the new features or just the extra hardware support for their devices.