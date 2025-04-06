news
Free and Open Source Software
BlueBubbles is a cross-platform app ecosystem - LinuxLinks
BlueBubbles is a cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web.
With BlueBubbles, you’ll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
This is free and open source software.
Tags - GNOME text tagger - LinuxLinks
Tags is a GNOME text tagger inspired by the TextAnalysisTool.NET tool.
The main goal is to aid log analysis by tagging lines with user defined colors. Tags have a description name, a visibility toggle, a color scheme and a hit counter.
This is free and open source software.
asdf is an extendable version manager - LinuxLinks
asdf is a CLI tool that can manage multiple language runtime versions on a per-project basis.
It is like gvm, nvm, rbenv & pyenv (and more) all in one! Simply install your language’s plugin!
This is free and open source software.