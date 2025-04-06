Tux Machines

Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

9to5Linux

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

Free and Open Source Software

Today in Techrights

  
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

  
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.

 
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration

  
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components


  
 


 
Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 has a new trick to speed up app installation

 
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding

  
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0

 
Nvidia Drivers on Linux: What You Need to Know

  
While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid

 
Why Linux Rules the World of Science

  
Take a look at any science lab, and you might notice that the desktops and laptops scattered around the room are running Linux

 
8 Pins For Linux

  
We’ve seen a Linux-based operating system made to run on some widely varying pieces of hardware over the years

 
Beacon W5+ SoM – A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables

  
There’s limited information about software, although the company mentions “board support package (BSP) options with versions of Linux, Android

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More

  
today's howtos

  
5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone

  
Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.

 
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics

  
How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?

  
Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon  software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)

 
Programming Leftovers

  
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes

  
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers

 
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More

  
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux

  
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy

 
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier

  
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo

 
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04

 
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover

 
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and more

 
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features

  
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out

 
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC

  
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop

 
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'

  
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month

 
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]

  
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation

 
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Fun and productivity in Linux

  
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux

 
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B

  
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team

 
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release

  
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects

 
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365

  
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365

 
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux

  
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X

 
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features

  
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support

 
Android Leftovers

  
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader

  
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week

 
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support

  
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention

  
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof

 
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets

  
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Many Layoffs in Automattic

  
Automattic cuts 16%

 
Today in Techrights

  
