Tools that Just Work™ …until they don’t

Oh, it can be achieved! But the real trick lies in keeping it. This came to mind while I was watching a video about one of Bambu Labs’ very impressive-looking Apple-style “It Just Works” 3D printers, and felt myself drawing a parallel between the world of 3D printing and our more familiar KDE world.

As I mentioned recently, my first real introduction to the world of free software was 15 years ago with 3D printers, back when the field was dominated by RepRap hackers designing open hardware and software. And last year, I bought a new printer for the first time in over a decade. After drooling over a bunch of very cool Vorons, I eventually settled on a Prusa Mk4 instead of a different Bambu printer that looked very impressive at the time: printing faster, having an enclosed chamber and smoother wireless functionality, being cheaper, and looking prettier.

But the Prusa felt like KDE: simple by default, but powerful when needed. Big friendly community. Built by a company led by one of the early RepRap hardware hackers. Buying it was investing in the people helping to keep their part of the industry open, rather than private. No spyware, no lock-in, no phone app or internet connection needed. Can’t be bricked if the company goes out of business. Open, hackable, humane, trustworthy.