A New Uptime Record

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2025,

updated Apr 07, 2025



A year and a half, unless it's a "leap" year, has 547.5 days in it. Tonight I'll reach 546 on my main laptop:

09:02:06 up 545 days, 14:47, 42 users, load average: 0.67, 0.41, 0.42

The secondary laptop still lags behind a bit:

09:04:20 up 480 days, 16 min, 3 users, load average: 7.85, 7.31, 7.28

And Rianne's laptop:

09:05:12 up 405 days, 21:03, 4 users, load average: 0.18, 0.36, 0.64

Just passed 400 days (last week).

Those figures don't mean much, except they show I don't spend time restoring sessions and waiting for reboots to happen. It shows GNU/Linux is a relatively solid platform and nowadays memory leaks aren't bad enough to necessitate shutdowns.

How many hours would be lost if I rebooted every day? █