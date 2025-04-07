news
My Linux Install Took 8 Hours Because I Missed This Simple Fix
Quoting: My Linux Install Took 8 Hours Because I Missed This Simple Fix —
I've been a satisfied user of the Garuda Linux Dragonized edition for a while now. It's a gaming-centric Arch-based distro packed with thoughtful system tweaks like zram for better memory management, the performance-focused Zen kernel, and powerful graphical apps for routine system management. Garuda also features the Btrfs file system with the Snapper tool, which automatically takes system snapshots (usually before an update), allowing you to revert to a working state if something breaks.