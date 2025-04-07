T-Mobile customers can expect their data breach settlement checks to arrive as early as this week, according to a recent update on the carrier's status page.

"All court proceedings are now complete. The distribution of settlement payments is expected to begin in April 2025," T-Mobile says.

At issue is a 2021 data breach in which a hacker stole 106GB of customer data, including Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license information of some former and current subscribers.

Around 76 million customers were affected, and a class-action lawsuit was filed in 2022. Without admitting any wrongdoing, T-Mobile agreed to settle the case for $350 million, making it the second-largest data breach settlement in the US.