2025-03-28 [Older] Change Healthcare Seeks Dismissal of Data Breach Lawsuits Brought by Consumers and Medical Providers
2025-03-31 [Older] National Defense Corporation victim of ransomware attack; discloses breach and declines to pay any ransom.
2025-03-31 [Older] HK: Data breach of 128,000 ‘due to system fix and neglect’
2025-04-01 [Older] Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery patient data hacked and leaked
CISA ☛ 2025-04-03 [Older] NSA, CISA, FBI, and International Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory on “Fast Flux,” a National Security Threat
2025-04-02 [Older] Cyberattack Forces Tribal Casino to Shut Down Slots
Information Security Buzz ☛ 2025-04-03 [Older] Hacking Verizon Call Records: A Security Breach with National Security Implications
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-04-04 [Older] Google Chrome Security Breach: Fix CVE-2025-2783 in Windows Now
Seattle Times ☛ 2025-04-03 [Older] Sensitive data was leaked in 2024 Highline Public Schools ransomware attack
NL Times ☛ 2025-03-29 [Older] Dutch Public Prosecution Service suspends internet access over security threat
Reuters ☛ 2025-04-04 [Older] Hackers strike Australia’s largest pension funds in coordinated attacks
2025-04-04 [Older] 16 months after they experienced a ransomware attack, Dameron Hospital notifies those affected
2025-04-02 [Older] UK data centres, hospitals, and energy companies targeted by new cybersecurity laws
2025-04-02 [Older] China Regulator Proposes Amendments to Cybersecurity Law
2025-03-31 [Older] Former GCHQ intern admits top secret data breach risking national security
2025-03-31 [Older] Oracle attempt to hide serious cybersecurity incident from customers in Oracle SaaS service
Confidentiality
US News And World Report ☛ 2025-03-30 [Older] Cheeto Mussolini Says He Won't 'Fire People' Over Signal Messages, Reiterates Support of National Security Team
USDOJ ☛ 2025-03-30 [Older] United States Unseals Charges Against Aubrey Cottle for Theft of Texas Republican Party Data
2025-03-30 [Older] Shoot the Messenger, Sunday Edition: Reporting on a leak is not unethical, Hamilton County
PC Mag ☛ T-Mobile Data Breach Payouts Go Out Soon: Here's When You'll Get Paid
T-Mobile customers can expect their data breach settlement checks to arrive as early as this week, according to a recent update on the carrier's status page.
"All court proceedings are now complete. The distribution of settlement payments is expected to begin in April 2025," T-Mobile says.
At issue is a 2021 data breach in which a hacker stole 106GB of customer data, including Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and driver’s license information of some former and current subscribers.
Around 76 million customers were affected, and a class-action lawsuit was filed in 2022. Without admitting any wrongdoing, T-Mobile agreed to settle the case for $350 million, making it the second-largest data breach settlement in the US.
The PIPC Sanctions Woori Card for Data Breaches, Imposing KRW 13.45 billion
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) held its seventh plenary meeting of 2025 and reached a decision to sanction Woori Card Co., Ltd. (Woori Card) for data breaches on March 26, 2025. Administrative sanctions by the PIPC are as follows:
OPCCA ☛ Privacy Commissioner launches breach risk self-assessment tool for organizations
Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne has launched a new online tool that will help businesses and federal institutions that experience a privacy breach to assess whether the breach is likely to create a real risk of significant harm to individuals.
