Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Linux, and More

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.14, and Linux 6.15’s merge window is now closed, which means that it’s time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).