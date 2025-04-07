news
Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Linux, and More
CNX Software ☛ Beacon W5+ SoM – A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables
Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ W5+ SoM is an ultra-compact (27×15 mm) system-on-module powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ platform for wearables with a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, a co-processor with an Arm Cortex-M55 core and an Ethos U55 ML accelerator, and WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Snapdragon W5/W5+ wearables platforms were introduced in the summer of 2022, but so far, all I could find was a $2,000 devkit (TurboX W5+) suitable for ODM/OEM manufacturers. The upcoming Beacon W5+ SoM will be one of the first hardware solutions based on the Snapdragon W5+ platform designed for commercial applications.
CNX Software ☛ TwoTrees TTC6050 CNC router review with vacuum cleaner Monster (M1) kit and a 800W spindle upgrade
Twotrees has sent us a TTC6050 CNC router for review, along with a vacuum cleaner Monster (M1) kit and an 800W spindle upgrade with a speed of 30,000 RPM. The machine is designed for carving and milling various materials such as wood, plastic, and metal. It features a working area of 600 x 500 x 100 mm and comes equipped with a 500W spindle by default, upgradable to an 800W spindle.
Hackaday ☛ Reverse Engineering The IBM PC110, One PCB At A Time
There’s a dedicated group of users out there that aren’t ready to let their beloved IBM PC110 go to that Great Big Data Center in the Sky. Unfortunately, between the limited available technical information and rarity of replacement parts, repairing the diminutive palmtops can be tricky.
Hackaday ☛ Pluto’s Not A Planet, But It Is A Spectrum Analyzer
The RTL-SDR dongles get most of the love from people interested in software-defined radio, but the Pluto is also a great option, too. [FromConceptToCircuit] shares code to turn one of these radios into a spectrum analyzer that sweeps up to 6 GHz and down to 100 MHz. You can see a video of how it works below.
Hackster ☛ Three Chips Should Be Enough for Anyone
What are the bare minimum hardware requirements for a computer to be able to run a Linux operating system? Your first thought might be a Raspberry Pi or similar single-board computer. But while these computers are quite small physically, they are actually packed with a lot of processing power, memory, and peripherals. They hardly qualify as minimal systems.