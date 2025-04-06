news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2025



Quoting: Beacon W5+ SoM - A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables - CNX Software —

Beacon EmbeddedWorks says the W5+ SoM is suitable for a range of embedded electronic devices, such as wearables and other space-constrained applications. There’s limited information about software, although the company mentions “board support package (BSP) options with versions of Linux, Android, and real-time operating systems”.

However, from the original announcement of the Snapradragon W5/W5+ platform and information on the aforementioned TurboX W5+ development kit page, we know Android runs on the SW5100P-0 application SoC and FreeRTOS on the QCC5100 AI/ML co-processor.