news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025
This week, we got some cool news, starting with the launch of the APT 3.0 package manager for Debian-based distributions and the Firefox 137 web browser, and continuing with a major PorteuX distro release, a new KDE Plasma 6.3 point release, a new Steam Client update, and new Thunderbird and Calibre releases.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel on Ubuntu. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for April 6th, 2025.