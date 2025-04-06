news
today's howtos
Xe's Blog ☛ Life pro tip: put your active kubernetes context in your prompt
kube_ps1 is love, kube_ps1 is life
Dan Langille ☛ network connectivity issues – in the #homelab
Yesterday a big storm came through. Many downed trees (photos here). The power went off at about 0500 and came back again at about 1009, off again at 1309, back at 1319. It was then stable for the rest of the day.
Overnight, I saw monitoring alerts which initially made me think there was another power cut. uptime showed that was not the case. I also didn’t see any timeout messages meaning the UPS was powering down.
This post is for me to write down what I’m seeing in the logs and monitoring. Perhaps I’ll figure out the cause.
Dan Langille ☛ invalid user dan or illegal user dan? Why different messages?
What I noticed was invalid user versus illegal user. First, I checked /etc/passwd, thinking there might be a difference there. No, no entries for dan were found.
SusamPal ☛ Hacker News Hug of Deaf
At the end of the day, this was a fun experiment. Pointless, but fun! Computing isn't always about solving problems. Sometimes, it's also about exploring quirky ideas. The joy is in the exploration, and having others join in made it even more enjoyable. Activities like this keep computing fun for me!
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Celluloid Video Player on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Celluloid Video Player on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Celluloid is a sleek, user-friendly media player designed specifically for GNU/Linux users. As a GTK+ frontend for mpv, Celluloid provides a clean, intuitive interface while leveraging mpv’s powerful playback capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Webmin on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on CentOS Stream 10. Server administration can be challenging, especially when managing systems through command-line interfaces. Webmin offers an elegant solution to this problem by providing a comprehensive web-based administration interface for Unix and GNU/Linux systems.
