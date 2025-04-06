Yesterday a big storm came through. Many downed trees (photos here). The power went off at about 0500 and came back again at about 1009, off again at 1309, back at 1319. It was then stable for the rest of the day.

Overnight, I saw monitoring alerts which initially made me think there was another power cut. uptime showed that was not the case. I also didn’t see any timeout messages meaning the UPS was powering down.

This post is for me to write down what I’m seeing in the logs and monitoring. Perhaps I’ll figure out the cause.