Games: KiCad, Command And Conquer, and More

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.14, and Linux 6.15’s merge window is now closed, which means that it’s time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

Games: KiCad, Command And Conquer, and More

Celluloid 0.28 Adds Lua Module Support, Refreshes UI
Open-source video player Celluloid premiered a new release this weekend with user-interface improvements
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
A New Uptime Record [original]
nowadays memory leaks aren't bad enough to necessitate shutdowns
Calibre 8.0 Ebook Manager Released with Much Improved Kobo Support
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.0 today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform ebook manager, viewer, reader, and organizer.
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
 
STMicro STM32MP23 Cortex-A35/M33 MPU features a 600 GOPS NPU for industrial IoT and ML applications
Phosh 0.46.0 brings customization, UI improvements to the mobile Linux user interface
Phosh is a user interface designed for smartphones running Linux-based operating systems
Games: KiCad, Command And Conquer, and More
IBM's Buzzwords Spree Continues
Open Hardware/Modding: Pi, Linux, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.1, Linux 6.13.10, Linux 6.12.22, Linux 6.6.86, and Linux 6.1.133
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.1 kernel
Tariffs Spark Shift to Open Source
This new era of tariffs and retaliatory measures may ripple through the tech sector and accelerate interest in open-source alternatives like openSUSE
DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs
DXVK 2.6.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Android Leftovers
The best ways to give your old Android a second life
AlphaPlot generates 2D and 3D plots
This is free and open source software
My Linux Install Took 8 Hours Because I Missed This Simple Fix
Installing Linux is a fairly straightforward process, but my recent experience with a new Linux distro threw me completely off track
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
DAT Linux is a distribution targeted at data science
DAT Linux is a Linux distribution for data science
Review: Trying on a Sense HAT
These days I often feel as though the technology industry has moved farther along the spectrum from what is fun and interesting toward what is flashy and will sell
Tools that Just Work™ …until they don’t
As a former Apple guy, it pains me a bit to say this, but I’m coming to believe that the whole “It Just Works” thing is a temporary illusion
EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC
According to Boardcon’s software section, the EM1103B runs Linux 5.10.209 with U-Boot 2017.09
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025
The 234th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 6th, 2025.
Distro Watch on Wifislax 4.0 and Recent HowTo Geek Stories
Rossfest
Anderson co-developed the Serpent encryption algorithm, which was a finalist in the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) competition
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
NethServer project milestone 8.4
We are excited to announce the latest updates and improvements to NethServer 8 over the last three months, bringing new features, enhanced security, and better usability.
Red Hat, Hardware, Free Software and More
Programming Leftovers and Security
Operating Systems: FreeDOS and ReactOS
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and The Linux Link Tech Show
today's howtos
Microsoft Says Throw Away Your Windows 10 Computers
We say, put Linux on them, or give them to someone else who will
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android 16 has a new trick to speed up app installation
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
Nvidia Drivers on Linux: What You Need to Know
While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid
Why Linux Rules the World of Science
Take a look at any science lab, and you might notice that the desktops and laptops scattered around the room are running Linux
8 Pins For Linux
We’ve seen a Linux-based operating system made to run on some widely varying pieces of hardware over the years
Beacon W5+ SoM – A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables
There’s limited information about software, although the company mentions “board support package (BSP) options with versions of Linux, Android
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More
Some Perl news
today's howtos
5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone
Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How
Linux 6.14 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?
Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)
Programming Leftovers
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern
today's howtos
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO examples
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
Free and Open Source Software
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Today in Techrights
