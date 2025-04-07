news
Games: KiCad, Command And Conquer, and More
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Building a browser game based on KiCad
Signal integrity is highest when the signals are traveling together like in the green/blue line. Every tick every signal is checked for neighbors and if it has a neigboring signal it will increase the quality, if it has two neighboring signals it will increase the quality even more. This is balanced in a way that having no neighbors at all for the signal will quickly drop all the points of the connection so you can only do that for small segments.
-
Hackaday ☛ Command And Conquer Ported To The Pi Pico 2
A couple of months back, Electronic Arts did something uncharacteristically benevolent and released several of the old Command and Conquer games under the GPLv3. Logically, we knew that opened the doors up to the games being ported to new operating systems and architectures, but we admit that it was still a little surprising to see Command and Conquer: Red Alert running on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2.
-
Mark-Jason Dominus ☛ Baseball on the Moon
Well, here's a thought. What if instead of four bases, arranged in a !!90!!-foot square, we had, I don't know, eight or ten, maybe !!200!! or !!300!! feet apart? More opportunities for outs on the basepaths, and also the middle bases would not be so far from the outfield. Instead of throwing directly to the infield, the outfielders would have a relay system where one outfielder would throw to another that was farther in, and perhaps one more, before reaching the infield. That might be pretty cool.