news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2025



Quoting: EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC —

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

As the name suggests, the board is powered by the Rockchip RV1103B, similar to the RV1103-based Luckfox Pico Mini launched in 2023. This SoC integrates a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor running at 1.2GHz, with NEON and FPU support for efficient signal processing.