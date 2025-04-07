Best Free and Open Source Software

news
MOVEit is a managed file transfer software product. The software encrypts files and uses file transfer protocols such as FTP(S) or SFTP to transfer data, as well as providing automation services, analytics and failover options.
MOVEit is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
8 Useful Free and Open Source Virtualization Tools - LinuxLinks
This roundup focuses on Type 2 hypervisors. We also include GUI frontends and wrappers to view, access, and manage remote and virtual systems.
QEMU is included because it’s primarily a Type 2 hypervisor. It runs on top of a host operating system and provides virtualization capabilities for various guest operating systems and architectures.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Shadowenv performs a set of manipulations to the process environment - LinuxLinks
The syntax for the .shadowenv.d/*.lisp files is Shadowlisp, a minimal Scheme-like language. Unlike other tools like direnv, this has the interesting property of allowing us to do things like simulate chruby reset upon entry into a directory without the user having chruby installed (and undo these changes to the environment when cd’ing back out):
This is free and open source software.
Qsynth is a Qt GUI interface for FluidSynth - LinuxLinks
Qsynth is a FluidSynth GUI front-end application.
Eventually it may evolve into a softsynth management application allowing the user to control and manage a variety of command line softsynth but for the moment it wraps the excellent FluidSynth. FluidSynth is a command line software synthesiser based on the Soundfont specification.
This is free and open source software.
Site Update - An Apology and a Brighter Future - LinuxLinks
But the flip side was that we experienced increasingly slower response times both for visitors to our site as well as accessing our backend. We’re sorry for any delays you faced accessing the site!
At peak traffic times, the slowless to our backend also created problems effectively updating the site.
We’ve spent time optimizing the site including migrating to the latest server technology. This provides enhanced performance.
You should now find LinuxLinks.com lightening fast again.
DuckStation is a PlayStation emulator - LinuxLinks
A PS1 or PS2 “BIOS” ROM image is required to to start the emulator and to play games. You can use an image from any hardware version or region, although mismatching game regions and BIOS regions may have compatibility issues. A ROM image is not provided with the emulator for legal reasons, you should dump this from your own console using Caetla or other means.
DuckStation features a fully-featured frontend built using Qt, as well as a fullscreen/TV UI based on Dear ImGui.
This is not open source software.
Design is 2D CAD software for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Design is a 2D computer aided design application (CAD), created to meet the needs of makers and designers, hobbyists and professionals that require a first-class CAD application.
This is free and open source software.