9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.14, and Linux 6.15’s merge window is now closed, which means that it’s time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

LinuxGizmos.com

DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

A New Uptime Record [original]

  
Calibre 8.0 Ebook Manager Released with Much Improved Kobo Support

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.0 today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform ebook manager, viewer, reader, and organizer.

 
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories

  
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”

 
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

  
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.

 
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration

  
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components

 
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

  
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.


  
 


 
My Linux Install Took 8 Hours Because I Missed This Simple Fix

  
Installing Linux is a fairly straightforward process, but my recent experience with a new Linux distro threw me completely off track

 
Celluloid 0.28 Adds Lua Module Support, Refreshes UI

  
Open-source video player Celluloid premiered a new release this weekend with user-interface improvements

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
DAT Linux is a distribution targeted at data science

  
Review: Trying on a Sense HAT

  
Tools that Just Work™ …until they don’t

  
EM1103B Board Integrates 0.5 TOPS NPU and 8MP ISP with RV1103B SoC

  
According to Boardcon’s software section, the EM1103B runs Linux 5.10.209 with U-Boot 2017.09

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 6th, 2025

  
The 234th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 6th, 2025.

 
Distro Watch on Wifislax 4.0 and Recent HowTo Geek Stories

  
today's howtos

  
Rossfest

  
Security Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
NethServer project milestone 8.4

  
We are excited to announce the latest updates and improvements to NethServer 8 over the last three months, bringing new features, enhanced security, and better usability.

 
Red Hat, Hardware, Free Software and More

  
Programming Leftovers and Security

  
Operating Systems: FreeDOS and ReactOS

  
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and The Linux Link Tech Show

  
today's howtos

  
Microsoft Says Throw Away Your Windows 10 Computers

  
We say, put Linux on them, or give them to someone else who will

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding

  
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0

 
Nvidia Drivers on Linux: What You Need to Know

  
While AMD continues to fight valiantly, Nvidia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of GPUs, and they’re difficult to avoid

 
Why Linux Rules the World of Science

  
Take a look at any science lab, and you might notice that the desktops and laptops scattered around the room are running Linux

 
8 Pins For Linux

  
We’ve seen a Linux-based operating system made to run on some widely varying pieces of hardware over the years

 
Beacon W5+ SoM – A tiny (27x15mm) Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ System-on-Module for wearables

  
There’s limited information about software, although the company mentions “board support package (BSP) options with versions of Linux, Android

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More

  
today's howtos

  
5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone

  
Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.

 
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE

  
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How

  
Linux 6.14 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.

 
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

  
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics

  
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.

 
How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?

  
Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon  software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)

 
Programming Leftovers

  
SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes

  
Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers

 
Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More

  
Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux

  
A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy

 
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier

  
Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS

  
Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo

 
This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04

 
This Week in Plasma: polish and stability

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover

 
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
