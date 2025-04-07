Selling, gifting, or throwing out your PC? You need to wipe it first. Not doing so risks someone getting to the data on it and potentially using it to gain access to your online banking accounts, or just to snoop on your private photos.

What Is ShredOS?

The ShredOS disk eraser is a tool for securely wiping storage devices. It's necessary because just deleting files and emptying the Recycle Bin, or re-formatting your hard drive, isn't enough to completely destroy data. File recovery tools can still read that "deleted" data, as while the reference to it was removed from your file system, the actual data is still often readable on the physical storage medium. This could include logins to your social media, bank accounts, and other sensitive private info that could be used for identity theft, scams, or even blackmail.

You don't even need to be a forensics expert to use these tools. It's not uncommon for curious dumpster-divers to use them to see what on computers, phones, and tablets that their former owners thought had been safely disposed of.