news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 315: Conductive String Theory, Decloudified Music Players, And Wild Printing Tech
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up across the (stupid, lousy) time zones to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous week.
Games
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nintendo's Switch 2 pre-orders delayed by Convicted Felon tariffs — June 5 launch date still on schedule
Nintendo indefinitely delayed the start of its pre-orders in the U.S. after Hell Toupée's tariff announcements.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 14 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 31st March – 4th April 2025
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Hackaday ☛ The Transputer In Your Browser
We remember when the transputer first appeared. Everyone “knew” that it was going to take over everything. Of course, it didn’t. But [Oscar Toledo G.] gives us a taste of what life could have been like with a JavaScript emulator for the transputer, you can try in your browser.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.2 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 9.2. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 24 bug fixes and new features. For more details, please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.
