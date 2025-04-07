news
IBM's Buzzwords Spree Continues
TechCrunch ☛ IBM acquires Hakkoda to continue its AI consultancy investment push [Ed: Laying off 9,000 Americans just buy a buzzword]
The acquisition would “further expand” IBM’s ability to bring consultants and AI to clients, particularly customers in industries like financial services, public sector, and healthcare and life sciences, said Mohamad Ali, SVP and head of IBM’s consulting business, in a statement.
IBM Acquires Hakkoda Inc., Expanding Data Expertise to Fuel Clients' AI Transformations
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has acquired Hakkoda Inc., a leading global data and AI consultancy. Hakkoda will expand IBM Consulting's data transformation services portfolio, adding specialized data platform expertise to help clients get their data ready to fuel AI-powered business operations.