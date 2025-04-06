news
Programming Leftovers
Adolfo Ochagavía ☛ JIT calculators finale
At last, here’s the final installment of the JIT calculator saga! In previous blog posts, I presented the JIT calculator challenge and followed up with my own solution. Today we’ll get to look back on the submissions sent by some readers who were nerd-sniped into cracking the puzzle. As you can imagine, people are creative and came up with things I didn’t expect, like using Cranelift to generate code… That was a pleasant surprise!
Clayton Errington ☛ Updated Plop Automation 2.0
While this is technically more code, for me it’s more reliable in what the tags are for my posts and is just as quick. One other issue with the previous process was when I had tags with spaces like web design, it would use the folder name which is slugified as web-design. If I wanted to use this slug, I could, but needed to edit the font matter after creation to remove the dash.
Rlang ☛ Running aggregate on wide matrices takes loooong; use nested apply or data tables instead !
Eventually, I used the data tables as it has been suggested by few in some forums. It took even less time to run; about 0.26 second.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ The Find with Raku
You are given a list of words and a character.
Write a script to return the index of word in the list where you find the given character.
