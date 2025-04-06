Other Sites
This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.
According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.
APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.
Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.
Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More
- KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13
- KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48
- Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.
- Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
- Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Perl: Perl.Wiki.html V 1.25, Type::Tiny 2.8.0, and More
- today's howtos
- 5 Ways to Control Your Linux Computer From Your Mobile Phone
- Learn how to control a Linux computer from your mobile phone. You can transfer files and check running tasks all remotely and easily.
- Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux and Free Software
- today's leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Latest From Microsoft-Sponsored FSFE
- You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.14 on Ubuntu 24.10, Here’s How
- Linux 6.14 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware: ESP32-P4, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Games: FreeBSD, Fidget Toy, Oldies, Politics
- How come Linux replaced Unix? What happened to proprietary Unix?
- Ray Noorda of Novell was the big boss of the flourishing Mormon software industry of Utah. (Another big Utah company was WordPerfect.)
- Programming Leftovers
- SaaS/Back End: Public 'Clown Computing', Thundermail and Thunderbird Pro, and Match Tag/Query Pattern
- today's howtos
- APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
- The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
- Windows TCO Leftovers
- Mesa 25.0.3 graphics drivers released with numerous bug fixes
- Mesa 25.0.3 has arrived as the latest bug-fix release for open source Linux graphics drivers
- Games: Haste, Hungry Horrors, Mechabellum, and More
- Tauon Music Player Adds Slick Transparency Mode for Linux
- A new version of Tauon music player is out, gifting fans of the powerful and unique-looking audio app a raft of new features to play with – including some Linux exclusive eye candy
- Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT and Zapier
- Huginn is a self-hosted, open-source alternative to IFTTT or Zapier that can work on your own network without cloud connectivity
- Free and Open Source Software
- Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS
- Chimera is a general-purpose Linux-based OS born from unhappiness with the status quo
- This Week in GNOME: #194 Nineteen Years Old
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 28 to April 04
- This Week in Plasma: polish and stability
- Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover
- today's leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Linux and Hardware Leftovers
- Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
- Today in Techrights
- Android Leftovers
- 14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
- Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
- Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
- Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
- Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
- Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
- Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
- GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
- Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
- Security Leftovers
- GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
- GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Free and Open Source Software
- Fun and productivity in Linux
- You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
- A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
- A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
- LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
- The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
- Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
- Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
- Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
- This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
- Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
- Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
- Android Leftovers
- Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
- Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
- Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
- Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
- Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
- Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
- Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
- LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
- Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
- A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
- Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets
- GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Many Layoffs in Automattic
- Today in Techrights
