news
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Watch S3 Plus smartwatch gets GPS and 940mAh battery
LILYGO has recently introduced the T-Watch S3 Plus, an ESP32-S3 smartwatch which can be considered an upgrade from the previous generation T-Watch S3, adding a u-blox MIA-M10Q GPS and a larger 940mAh LiPo battery for extended battery life. The T-Watch S3 Plus smartwatch still supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and LoRa connectivity, and integrates a 1.54-inch 16-bit full-color TFT LCD display with capacitive touch and a wide-viewing angle. The smartwatch also features an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used for remote control or proximity detection.
-
peppe8o ☛ Label Studio on Raspberry PI: Self-Hosted Annotation Software for Hey Hi (AI) Training
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use Label Studio with Raspberry PI computer boards. This will enable you to self-host an open-source solution for keeping annotations and preparing your custom data to train Hey Hi (AI) custom solutions.
-
Hackaday ☛ Lockdown Remote Control Project Is Free And Open
If you flew or drove anything remote controlled until the last few years, chances are very good that you’d be using some faceless corporation’s equipment and radio protocols. But recently, open-source options have taken over the market, at least among the enthusiast core who are into squeezing every last bit of performance out of their gear. So why not take it one step further and roll your own complete system?