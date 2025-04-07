Distro Watch on Wifislax 4.0 and Recent HowTo Geek Stories

If you're a music fan, you probably have shelves of records or CDs. How do you keep track of them? You could use a database, but aren't they complicated to set up? SQLite is a powerful tool that lets you set up SQL databases without a server. It's surprisingly easy to set up. Here's how I did it, despite having a vague knowledge of SQL.

Why SQLite?

There's still something about a physical music collection, even in the age of streaming. It's why sales of vinyl records have gone up over the past several years, according to the RIAA. The hottest new music format isn't Spotify, MP3, or FLAC, but the good old LP.

Being a Millennial, my music listening habits were formed in the tail end of the "Album Era." That meant collecting albums. Since this was the '90s when I started getting seriously interested in music, the dominant format was the CD, barring a few old cranks who preferred vinyl. (Who would want those old records?)