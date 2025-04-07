news
Distro Watch on Wifislax 4.0 and Recent HowTo Geek Stories
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Wifislax 4.0
Wifislax is a Slackware-based live disc containing a variety of security and forensics tools. The project's latest release is Wifislax 4.0 which provides updated drivers, the latest Xfce desktop, and OpenSSL 3. "Wifislax64 version using slackware64-current base, is the development branch, so that's where we are going to find the most modern packages available, the newest drivers, firmwares, kernel, web browsers, libraries and everything that makes up the system, OpenSSL3, WPA3 support. The only thing that is out of date with current events is the KDE desktop, which is still Plasma 5, although in its final version. However, Xfce is updated to its latest available version. The ISO image has the newest kernel today, that is, the 6.14 kernel. Network testing packages are up to date with their newest versions available and the odd tool has been rescued by finding Python 3 compatible forks."
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
HowTo Geek ☛ This Calculator-Style Handheld Has a Swappable Raspberry Pi Inside
If you'd like a handheld computer that'll make you look like a math nerd from 30 years ago, you're in luck. Linux DIY computer maker ClockworkPi has released a new handheld kit called the PicoCalc.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Took My Pi-Hole to the Next Level With This Custom Theme
If you've become bored with the default theme of Pi-Hole, there's an easy way to change that. If you didn't know, Pi-Hole actually has a sort of theming engine. While you used to have to manually install them, the LCARS theme now comes baked in, and here's what all it entails.
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Track My Music Collection With an Easy SQLite Database
If you're a music fan, you probably have shelves of records or CDs. How do you keep track of them? You could use a database, but aren't they complicated to set up? SQLite is a powerful tool that lets you set up SQL databases without a server. It's surprisingly easy to set up. Here's how I did it, despite having a vague knowledge of SQL.
Why SQLite?
There's still something about a physical music collection, even in the age of streaming. It's why sales of vinyl records have gone up over the past several years, according to the RIAA. The hottest new music format isn't Spotify, MP3, or FLAC, but the good old LP.
Being a Millennial, my music listening habits were formed in the tail end of the "Album Era." That meant collecting albums. Since this was the '90s when I started getting seriously interested in music, the dominant format was the CD, barring a few old cranks who preferred vinyl. (Who would want those old records?)
-
-
Programming/Development
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Why You Should Learn Scripting Even If You're Not A Programmer
You might think that Linux scripting might only be for wizards. It can save you a lot of time, even if you don't consider yourself a programmer. Taking a little time to learn some basic scripting could save you lots of it in the long run by automating boring repetitive tasks.
-
-