news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
One Person's Take on Jef Spaleta, the New Fedora Project Leader
"With a little searching, I wonder what else may be found regarding Microsoft."
-
LLM Slop Has Virtually Killed unixmen.com and Many Other Sites
There's no longer any incentive to write real articles in there
-
Taking a Moral Stand Against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) and the Worst Offenders/Facilitators
Any other stance would sidle with moral depravity or moral hazard
New
-
In Iraq, Windows 3.1 (Percent)
There's also zero
-
Links 06/04/2025: Flood, Cool Gemini Capsule, and Long Form
Links for the day
-
Links 06/04/2025: Science, Politics, and Pricier Goods
Links for the day
-
Sharp Declines for Microsoft Windows in Bangladesh (Pop. ~175,000,000), Big Gains for GNU/Linux
Microsoft Windows has been having a really hard time in poor countries
-
Links 06/04/2025: Fake Reviews, Privatisation Heists, and "AI" as Smokescreen for Impoverishing Humans
Links for the day
-
Links 06/04/2025: Many New Acts of Repression and Elements of Financial Depression
Links for the day
-
In Qatar GNU/Linux Rose From Under 1% to Over 4% in Two Years (or Over 5% If Counting ChromeOS)
It's a big improvement compared to what we saw last year
-
LLM Scrapers Are a Nuisance, But They're Also a Reminder It's Time to Make Your Site Static
Perhaps the best protection is the ability to endure surges
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 05, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, April 05, 2025
-
Links 06/04/2025: Attacks on Education, Fake Patents, and Fake (Illegal) Patent Courts
Links for the day
-
France: Apple and Microsoft Down, GNU/Linux Up to New Record Levels
How will tariffs against France impact things in the coming months?
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):